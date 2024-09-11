VIDEO

TVK மாநில மாநாட்டை தடுக்க முயற்சியா? | Vijay | Vikravandi | DMK | Tamil Nadu police

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is planning a show of strength ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He wants to hold a massive state-level conference in September, inviting lakhs of supporters. But he is facing one big hurdle after another, first his team was unable to find a venue to host the event and now the police have imposed unprecedented conditions to hold the event. So why is the police imposing such conditions? TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed with the latest details.