Strong ties with India under Trump | Part 1 | A Republican speaks

The United States goes for polls in less than two months and the presidential race is heating up. As the two candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris went face to face in a debate for the first time on September 10, 2024, the stark difference in their visions for their campaign and country became apparent. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna spoke to supporters of both parties to understand their stance on a host of issues like immigration, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s war on Gaza, democracy and how the outcome of the US presidential elections impact Indians. This is part one of the two-part interview series. The guest Alison Williams, who supports the Republican party, was the chief of staff to Asa Hutchinson, the former Governor of Arkansas. She is presently a strategic planning consultant for nonprofits and corporations.