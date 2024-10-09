VIDEO

More land, less Palestinians: Former DU professor Achin Vanaik on Israel’s ideology

At the 15th memorial event of human rights activist K Balagopal, organised in Hyderabad’s Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Achin Vanaik spoke on the genocide in Gaza and the Israel Palestine conflict which led up to it. Vanaik is a retired professor of International Relations and Global Politics and an associate fellow with the transnational institute in Amsterdam. In this interview with The News Minute’s Anjana Meenakshi, Vanaik discusses Palestine, the moral cost of the conflict and the role India has played so far. #India #PrimeMinisterModi #PMModi #Palestine #Israel #USA #IndiaIsrael