Narayana Murthy is wrong: Indians are working too long and hard already | LME EP 50

Does nation-building mean overworking India’s workforce? Does longer working hours mean more productivity or is the problem rooted in systemic inefficiencies like poor infrastructure, lack of investment in skills, and outdated policies? In the 50th episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna unpacks Narayana Murthy’s controversial call for a 70-hour work week, with data, history, and real-world examples.