Let me explain

Indians investing abroad more than ever before | LME EP 47 | Pooja Prasanna

After 10 years of the 'Make in India' initiative—a program meant to transform India into a global manufacturing hub—the results fall short of expectations. Indians are renouncing their citizenship in record numbers and sending money abroad more than ever before. This is all happening at the same time while Prime Minister Modi assures investors that it’s the best time to invest in India. So what’s driving this trend? Is it just about “personal reasons,” or are there deeper socio-economic factors? In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna breaks down the data, and points out the reality of ‘Make in India’ and various other aspects.