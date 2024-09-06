Let me explain

How 39 attackers walked free after assaulting 13 youngsters in Mangaluru

On July 28, 2012, Hindu Jagarana Vedike members assaulted 13 young people in Mangaluru, with the goons even molesting a couple of the young women. The assault, caught on video, led to national outrage and protests. This incident followed similar attacks, including the 2009 Mangaluru pub attack. But despite the victims having filed complaints, identifying the attackers in court and the incident having been caught on cameras, on August 6, 2024, a judge acquitted all the accused. In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna tells you about 39 goons who had attacked the youngsters with impunity and why they all walked away scot free in 2024.