Kolkata rape-murder- People are rightly enraged: Vrinda Grover Interview

Protests erupted across Kolkata in response to a shocking rape incident, with citizens demanding justice and stricter safety measures for women. The demonstrations highlighted widespread outrage over the lack of accountability and protection in such cases. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna speaks to Lawyer and activist Vrinda Grover on the investigation, calls for death penalty and why such horrific crimes against women repeat in India.