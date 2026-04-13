Karur Stampede: தவறை TVK ஒத்துக் கொள்ளாதது ஏன்? | Senthil Balaji Interview

Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed interviews DMK leader Senthil Balaji on his campaign train in Coimbatore South constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In the interview, Senthil Balaji explains why he has shifted from Karur to Coimbatore South. He also responds to questions on the Karur stampede and the concerns around it.

The conversation also covers the growing attention around Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and whether it is emerging as a serious contender in the elections.