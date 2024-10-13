VIDEO

Justice Chandru on Samsung Protest: DMK, BJP policies on Labour Issues are identical | MK Stalin

The ongoing protest by Samsung employees in Tamil Nadu has intensified as the police have begun a crackdown on striking workers, detaining several of them. The Tamil Nadu government’s handling of the protest has drawn widespread criticism. At the heart of the dispute is the registration of the CITU-affiliated Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), which the company opposes due to the use of the patented “Samsung” name and the union’s political backing from the CPI(M). Efforts by the state government ministers T.M Anbarasan, TRB Raaja, CV Ganesan to mediate between the management and the majority of the striking workers have failed, leading to a deadlock. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Former Madras High Court Justice K Chandru, a labor law expert, about the employees’ right to form a union and the ongoing protest.