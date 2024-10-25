Israel minister Avi Dichter on ‘no fair play’ in Gaza, ‘impossible’ return of hostages

“There is no fair play… the war could go on for years,” says Avi Dichter, a Netanyahu cabinet minister and former Shin Bet chief, in an exclusive conversation with Sreenivasan Jain.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, and Gaza has been devastated, displacing thousands of more people. Israel has reportedly dropped over 70,000 bombs in the region to “destroy its military infrastructure”.

About the killing of civilians in Gaza, Dichter says “the so-called uninvolved people applauded their heroes when they came with the hostages”. On bringing back over 100 hostages held by Hamas, he says it is “impossible” in a military special operation.

Has Israel unleashed a “nakba” in Gaza? Is it adhering to international laws? How is Israel planning to tackle the tensions flaring up in the region?

