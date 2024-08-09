VIDEO

2024 Ayodhya படுதோல்வி: Milkipur தொகுதியை குறி வைக்கும் BJP | Modi | Yogi | UP

The BJP’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Ayodhya’s Faizabad constituency has sent shock waves through the Sangh Parivar. This came after Modi’s decision to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January 2024. Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad emerged as a giant killer by defeating the BJP in Faizabad, which falls under Ayodhya. Now, the BJP has set its sights on overcoming its 2024 election losses by winning the Milkipur assembly seat in the upcoming by-election. Winning the Milkipur constituency has become a prestigious task for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this video, TNM’s senior news editor Shabbir Ahmed explains how Ayodhya has once again become a focal point for another clash between the NDA and the INDIA alliance.