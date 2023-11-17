With pamphlets, on public transport, a retired IIT professor campaigns in MP for ‘right candidates’

While parties spend crores to launch star campaigners into Madhya Pradesh’s poll battleground, a retired IIT physics professor has kicked off a solitary campaign across the state. Over the last one week, Vipin Tripathi has visited various districts using public transport – with pamphlets and an appeal to pick honest candidates who shun communal politics.

For the 71-year-old, the aim is to “raise awareness among voters so that they can choose the right candidate. They should avoid choosing the candidates who are doing communal politics because it’s going to destroy our country.”

Over the last few years, Tripathi has encountered rage, joy as well as indifference on the streets as he has continued to distribute pamphlets on various issues – from NRC to Kashmir to communal violence.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.