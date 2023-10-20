VIDEO

Why IIPS director KS James was forced to resign | NFHS-5 survey | Union Health Ministry

The resignation of the director of the International Institute of Population Sciences, KS James has turned into a huge controversy, with allegations that he was forced out by the Union Health Ministry. Many in academia have accused the Union government of making a scapegoat of one of India’s top researchers in the field of population studies because of “inconvenient” data. This week on Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at why the Health Ministry first suspended KS James, why the IIPS director resigned, why the government has been accused of making him a scapegoat and why the opposition accuses the Modi government of being allergic to data.