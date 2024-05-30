VIDEO

Varanasi கள நிலவரம்: BJP focuses on Modi’s winning margin | News Minute Tamil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi constituency for the third consecutive time and is all set to win. With the nominations of 36 candidates rejected, there are now only six contestants in the fray against the Prime Minister. The BJP’s focus is to maximize the victory margin, and they have set a target of 600,000 votes. However, ground reports also suggest that there is anger in Modi’s citadel. In this video, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed provides details of what’s happening in Varanasi constituency and Uttar Pradesh.