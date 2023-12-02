VIDEO

The big, fat Telangana election | KCR | Revanth Reddy | BJP | Congress | Rahul | Modi

The electoral landscape in Telangana witnessed political parties unleashing their money power. The story is not limited to Telangana elections alone; assembly or parliamentary elections have become an expensive affair. The TNM reporter’s conversations with various candidates revealed a staggering revelation: the average budget allocated for each candidate stands at an unprecedented Rs 30 crore. This surpasses the already substantial average of Rs 20 crore spent in Karnataka earlier this year. In constituencies where industrialists and businessmen are contesting, the financial stakes escalate even further. In these high-profile contests, candidates are poised to spend an astonishing sum of Rs 50 crore, underscoring the monumental financial dimensions that political campaigns have assumed in the contemporary political landscape of Telangana. The Election Commission’s cap on individual spending by candidates of Rs. 40 lakhs is nothing but a cruel joke. In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed brings you inside details of India’s most expensive elections.