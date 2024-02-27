VIDEO

Puthiyathalaimurai survey predicts 4 to 6 LS seats for BJP in Tamil Nadu | Modi | EPS | Annamalai

In this video, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed analyses the pre-poll survey conducted by Puthiya Thalaimurai TV. This survey predicts that the DMK would take the lead with 29–31 seats, whereas the ADMK and BJP would secure 4-6 seats each. The survey predicts that the BJP will emerge as the second largest party in Tamil Nadu with 18.48% of the vote, pushing AIADMK, which is predicted to secure 17.26%. The survey has raised several questions and in this video Shabbir Ahmed takes a closer look at the numbers.