VIDEO

Prashant Kishor, Yogendra Yadav - The War of Narratives | YEK | News Minute Tamil

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reach their last leg, the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA alliance have stepped up their campaigns. On one hand, former psephologist Yogendra Yadav has been analyzing each phase of the election, while on the other, Prashant Kishor has been making his own predictions. The recent interview of Prashant Kishor by The Wire’s Karan Thapar has become a talking point and raised questions about a potential conflict of interest. In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed analyses the war of online election narratives.