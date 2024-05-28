VIDEO

People prefer Congress to YSRCP, TDP: Congress leader Pallam Raju

Former Union Cabinet minister for Human Resource Development Pallam Raju is contesting yet again in the Lok Sabha elections from the Kakinada Parliamentary constituency. Mr Raju spoke to TNM’s Anjana Meenakshi about Congress’ prospects in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, unemployment and other woes affecting the country. He also discusses the Kakinada Special Economic Zone, which was introduced under the TDP government in AP in 2003 and how several ports in India have been taken over by the Adani group.