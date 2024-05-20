VIDEO

Over 1 crore voters added by ECI thru revision of data

This election season, the Election Commission has faced scrutiny on multiple fronts. They have failed to curb hate speech and have not released the actual voter turnout numbers, leading to an unprecedented situation. Journalist associations are now questioning why the ECI is not holding press conferences after each phase of voting. Pooja Prasanna speaks to transparency activist Anjali Bharadwaj on discrepancy in the initial and final voter turnout percentages, EC not releasing the actual numbers and suspicions of whether data is being doctored. Serial hate speeches by Modi have been allowed, with not even a notice served to him by the EC. This despite the Muslim community being targeted multiple times by both Modi and BJP.