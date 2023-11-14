‘No govt help’: Disquiet in MP’s tribal areas amid dwindling beneficiaries, persistent malnutrition

The tribals of Madhya Pradesh seem to find a voice in every assembly election campaign with a host of poll promises, 47 ST constituencies, a decisive tribal voter in many general segments, and tribal communities forming 21 percent of the state’s population.

This time too, the Congress and BJP are competing to garner tribal support ahead of elections on November 17 – though the BJP’s outreach to the community had started much earlier due to its poor performance in tribal segments in the previous assembly election.

But while new schemes are promised, what’s been the status of other welfare programmes aimed at tribals across Madhya Pradesh? What of their education, nutrition, employment and forest rights? The Mooknayak decided to do a reality check by visiting four districts with a substantial tribal population in the state, where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has been in power for 18 years, interrupted once by the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath government.

In the former ‘Ethiopia of India’

The Sahariya community, listed among the country’s particularly vulnerable tribal groups, forms the majority of the tribal population in Sheopur district, which not so long ago was termed by some as the “Ethiopia of India” due acute malnutrition. Even as officials from the state’s women and child development department point to a dip in malnutrition figures, locals say the problem persists in at least one member of each family in several villages.

But several schemes are in place across the state and in the district, whose two assembly segments Sheopur and Vijaypur are represented by Congress’s Babu Jandel and BJP’s Sitaram Adivasi, respectively.

The state’s WCD department was allotted Rs 73,06,088 for the supplemental nutrition assistance programme aimed at 22 lakh children in financial year 2022–23. This budget had seen an increase of over Rs 1 crore from the previous year. The Chief Minister Suposhan Yojana to provide meals, porridge, peanuts, laddoos, eggs, chikkis, etc. saw a budgetary allocation of Rs 61 lakh for 4,33,000 women and their children until the age of five years in 2022-23. This scheme was aimed at tackling malnutrition and anemia.

The WCD department claimed there were 923 malnourished and 243 severely malnourished children in Sheopur in 2022, but locals told us the actual figure could be much higher. There were malnourished children in nearly each of the five villages we visited, and a few of the severely malnourished children had been receiving care at the Sheopur district hospital’s Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre – the NRC treats those children whose symptoms have turned too acute to be managed by the anganwadi system.

As part of the anganwadi system, the WCD department spends around Rs 8 per day on every child aged six and below. It distributes a 650 gram nutrition-rich food packet every Tuesday for children aged until three years while porridge, khichdi, besan halwa and nutritious food packets are given out each day at the anganwadis for children between three and six years of age.

Additionally, the Chouhan government had started the Aahar Anudan Yojana in 2017 to eradicate malnutrition by transferring Rs 1,000 per month to each family from extremely backward tribes. But this amount, several families alleged, had not been transferred for the last few months – the state government claims to have transferred a total of Rs 1,391 crore since the scheme’s inception.

Ahuti, a resident of Wardha village, claimed she had not received the amount despite visiting the bank several times, while Anarda from Kalarna village said she was told by officials in the district headquarter to wait longer for the amount. Both the villages are part of the Vijaypur assembly segment.

Jai Singh Jadaun of the tribal welfare outfit Ekta Parishad said the alleged delay in payments could exacerbate the problem of malnutrition in several areas.

However, Sanjeev Singh, the commissioner of Madhya Pradesh’s Tribal Welfare Department, denied such claims. “If there is any problem in any district of the state, you tell our department about it. We will investigate it and take action.”

Meanwhile, in Tiktoli, Morawan and other villages in the vicinity of the Kuno National Park, many tribals living in clay houses wait for their family members, who migrate to bordering Rajasthan for manual labour, to return home with earnings every few months.

In Jetwada village of Vijaypur, Sartijo has been trying to look after her two daughters-in-law and grandchildren while waiting for her two sons who have left home to look for work. Months after the NRC helped her elder son’s twins regain health, now her younger son’s daughter is malnourished.

“Malnourished children are found each month in the village. A girl child is now malnourished and we will admit her to the Sheopur NRC soon,” said anganwadi activist Baijanti Gurjar.

Sheopur NRC in-charge Dr Mangal said, “Most of the children (in the district) are malnourished at birth. The symptoms appear gradually, such as the thinning of children’s arms and legs, the protrusion of their belly, skin-related problems…stunted height is also a symptom. They are treated by the anganwadi at the start. When their condition is critical they are admitted to the NRC.”

At the NRC at the district hospital, 12 malnourished children are receiving treatment while a few others have been shifted to the ICU.

Asked about his MLA development fund, BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi did not specify how much of it was spent to improve health indicators in his constituency.

Additionally, a CAG report had last year pointed to an irregularity in the distribution of 10,000 metric tonnes of food packets – costing around Rs 62 crore – distributed as part of the state’s supplementary nutrition scheme. Of this, food worth Rs 5 crore had been approved for distribution within eight months in two Sheopur blocks, but the probe did not find this in the stock register.