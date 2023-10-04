No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

BRS can give stability to Telangana, not Congress or BJP: Kavitha Kalvakuntla speaks

Telangana is all set to see a multicoloured battle this year with the BRS, Congress and the BJP going all out to emerge victorious in the assembly elections. In this conversation with The News Minute’s editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran, BRS leader, Kavitha Kalvakuntla speaks about her party’s strategy, about the BJP, trying to break her away from the BRS, the women’s Reservation Bill, patriarchy in parties and more.