NewsClick Raids: Ahead of 2024 polls, Modi government's new strategy to muzzle media | BJP

Delhi police raided the houses of several journalists and political commentators in the early morning of Tuesday, October 3. Police raided the houses of stand-up comic and political satirist Sanjay Rajoura, journalists Bhasha Singh and Prabir Purkayastha, and Abhisar Sharma of NewsClick, oral historian and activist Sohail Hashmi, writer Githa Hariharan, and senior journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Urmilesh and Aunindyo Chakraborty. Abhisar Sharma said that the police seized his laptop and phone. Police also seized the phones and laptops of the others, and took some of them to the police station, according to reports. All of them were associated with NewsClick, and India Today reported that the raids were related to a case against NewsClick under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. NewsClick Editor Prabir Purkayastha and the HR manager of the organisation have been arrested by the Delhi police special cell. In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed discusses the issue in detail and explains how Modi government has launched an attack on the media.