Narendra Modi 3.0 government may not last long: Parakala Prabhakar intv

Noted economist Parakala Prabhakar was one one the few voices that said BJP will be restricted to under 240 seats. Even as BJP now relies on allies like Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), questions of how this coalition will work emerges. Prabhakar speaks to TNM’s Pooja Prasanna on exit polls, coalition politics, Chandrababu Naidu with whom he has worked in the past and why Modi’s BJP could not cross the halfway mark.