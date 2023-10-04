VIDEO

Modi faces political challenge after big allies desert NDA | BJP | Amit Shah | 2024 polls

The unexpected split between the AIADMK and the BJP has sent shockwaves through the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the political landscape at large. Nearly two months following a crucial NDA meeting in Delhi, during which 38 political parties, including the AIADMK, pledged their commitment to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK's decision to terminate its alliance with the BJP has ignited a nationwide discourse. This development has also reignited questions surrounding the BJP's approach to its coalition partners. In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed delves into the reasons behind the departure of major alliance partners and how it comes at a time when BJP is gearing up for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana assembly elections in the next 2 months.