Melma SPICOT issue: Protesting is a crime in MK Stalin’s regime?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a directive to revoke the detention of six farmers under the Goondas Act on November 17. This move comes in response to widespread condemnation from civil societies and activists who criticized the state's actions against the farmers. The detained individuals had participated in peaceful sit-in protests opposing land acquisition for the expansion of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Melma village of Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district. Despite the decision, the Tamil Nadu government's handling of the situation has sparked numerous questions and concerns. In this week's Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed explores the various aspects highlighting the shortcomings in MK Stalin's government's approach to this contentious issue.