Mallikarjuna Kharge completes one year as Congress Chief | Modi | BJP | 5 states polls | Tamil News

81-year-old Mallikarjuna Kharge has just completed his first year as the Congress president. When he assumed the leadership of the Congress party, the morale within the party had hit rock bottom. With the 2024 elections looming, the revival of the Congress party seemed like a major challenge. However, in his first year, Kharge has proven himself to be a capable leader, making significant progress in addressing internal issues and emerging as a consensus builder and troubleshooter, both within the party and in the broader political landscape. This week's Yen Endra Kelvi by Shabbir Ahmed explores how the Congress has made significant progress under his leadership.