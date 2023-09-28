Let me explain

Why the Cauvery water issue has erupted again | Bengaluru Bandh | Karnataka Bandh

Parts of Karnataka have broken out into protests over the Cauvery issue once again. A bandh was declared in Mandya, and Bengaluru earlier this week while a state-wide bandh has been slated for September 29. Farmers groups, pro-Kannada activists and political parties are demanding Karnataka stop releasing Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. This week on Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at why the Cauvery water row has erupted once again between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.