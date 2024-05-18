Let me explain

Why Election Commission is called biased | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

Civil society, former bureaucrats, and citizen groups across the country have a unified message for the Election Commission of India: Grow a spine or resign. This election season, the Election Commission has faced scrutiny on multiple fronts. They have failed to curb hate speech and have not released the actual voter turnout numbers, leading to an unprecedented situation. Journalist associations are now questioning why the ECI is not holding press conferences after each phase of voting. Discrepancy in the initial and final voter turnout percentages, not releasing the actual numbers are raising suspicion on whether data is being doctored. Serial hate speeches by Modi have been allowed, with not even a notice served to him by the EC. This despite the Muslim community being targeted multiple times by both Modi and BJP. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna examines various instances of the Election Commission's inaction and lapses, and discusses the powers they have—powers they seem to have forgotten.