Nipah virus cases in Kozhikode: How Kerala government is responding | Let Me Explain

Kerala is reporting another outbreak of Nipah virus cases. Two people have died from Nipah in Kozhikode. This is the fourth outbreak of Nipah in Kerala in the last five years. This week on Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at what we know about the Nipah cases so far, how Kerala is containing the outbreak and what are the symptoms you should watch out for.