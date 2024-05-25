Let me explain

Ladakh’s fight for jobs, land and against Hindutva | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

Ladakh is sparsely populated but is actually the largest parliamentary constituency in the country. Its location is crucial in geopolitics, sharing borders with Pakistan and China. India faces aggression from both countries over Siachen and Aksai Chin in this region. The Galwan Valley, where a recent Chinese incursion happened, is also in Ladakh. This area serves as a buffer zone and hosts a large number of Indian troops. On March 6, 2024, Sonam Wangchuk started a 21-day hunger strike he called a "climate fast." In Leh, a high-altitude location 3,500 meters above sea level, in sub-zero temperatures. Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on March 26, but now women in Leh are continuing it. If their demands aren’t met, the youth, monks, and elderly have said they will join the hunger strike in phases. Over the past four years, Ladakh has seen many shutdowns with frequent protests and demonstrations. This all started when the region was split from Jammu and Kashmir to become its own Union Territory. In 2019, the Buddhist-dominated Leh district celebrated the abrogation of Article 370. But the celebrations were short-lived because the rest of their demands weren’t fulfilled by the Modi government. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna dives into why this region, once known for its stunning landscapes or military activity, has been seeing massive protests for over three years.