Let me explain

From superstar to murder suspect: Why Darshan is in jail again

This episode dives deep into the shocking murder case involving Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa. Known as the 'Challenging Star,' Darshan's on-screen heroics stand in stark contrast to the serious criminal accusations he faces off-screen. Join Pooja Prasanna as she unravels the intricate details of how the Bengaluru police uncovered this murder mystery, the reactions from the Kannada film industry, and the extreme justifications from Darshan's ardent fan base. From previous allegations of assault to the current murder charges, she explores how this actor's controversies have impacted his career and the wider public’s perception.