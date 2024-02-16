Let me explain

Big money in Indian elections: BJP is the biggest gainer

16,518 crore rupees came to political parties in India through electoral bonds in the last 6 years. Of this, the BJP got a lion’s share. On February 15, 2024, the Supreme Court struck down the Electoral Bonds and called it unconstitutional. The Supreme Court directed the SBI to submit details of buyers of electoral bonds and the political parties that encashed the bonds to the ECI before March 6, 2024. And could be a game changer for political funding in India. In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna looks at political funding in India that includes Electoral Trusts and direct donations and recounts how the Modi government tweaked many laws to allow more corporate funding and more secrecy. And how the BJP gained the most from all this. #ElectoralBonds #Modi