Adani sold low-grade coal as high quality: Report | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

The Adani Group faces fresh allegations of fraud, accused of causing significant financial losses to the government and potentially increasing electricity bills. An expose by the Financial Times and OCCRP reveals that in 2014, Adani sold low-grade coal as high-quality to Tamil Nadu's power company, TANGEDCO, at a much higher price. Reporters Anand Mangnale, Ravi Nair, and Prajwal Bhat analysed numerous documents, including invoices, banking records, and DRI investigation details. The evidence adds weight to long-standing over-invoicing allegations against Adani. TNM went through the documents and published the investigation. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna explains the allegations, how Adani tried to block the investigation into it and the reactions that have come forth now.