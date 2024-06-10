Let me explain

10 reasons why exit polls are problematic and unreliable | | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

Exit polls have become the hottest topic of discussion. Most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Modi’s BJP in the Lok Sabha, their numbers turned out to be wildly inaccurate. Most pollsters missed the mark on the BJP's numbers by 80-100 seats, which caused market fluctuations amounting to around Rs 30 lakh crore, or nearly $400 billion. Rahul Gandhi has demanded a joint parliamentary committee to investigate what he termed the “biggest-ever stock market scam.” In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna explores why this round of exit polls is being labeled a scam and gives you 10 reasons why exit polls are problematic in general.