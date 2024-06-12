VIDEO

How the election turned in Uttar Pradesh : Mathur Sathya Interview | The News Minute Tamil

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a significant blow in Uttar Pradesh, a state where it had maintained an unchallenged dominance for a decade. This supremacy was built on a foundation of the party’s Hindutva appeal, grassroots mobilization by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), social engineering, and strategic caste alliances. The unexpected electoral shift has sparked interests regarding the strategies employed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav to defeat the BJP’s stronghold. In this video, TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed converses with political activist Mathur Sathya, who offers an in-depth analysis of the factors that contributed to this remarkable political turnaround in Uttar Pradesh.