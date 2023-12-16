VIDEO

Ennore Oil Spill: 12 days later, no one knows the amount of oil that was spilled |CPCL|Modi| BJP

More than 20,000 people residing on the banks of the Buckingham Canal in Ennore of North Chennai have been severely affected by the massive oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd refinery, as they prepare to face far-reaching consequences to their health as well as the ecosystems they depend on for a livelihood. The heavy deposits of oil had seeped out of CPCL premises on December 4 — the day Cyclone Michaung caused intense rains and flooding in Chennai — before entering the Buckingham Canal that flows from south to north across the city, spreading into the Ennore Creek which is an arm of the Kosasthalaiyar River, and finally entering the Bay of Bengal. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed travels to the remotest areas of Ennore to bring you the actual ground situation and the impact of oil spill.