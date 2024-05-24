VIDEO

Election Commission Vs Opposition parties over 17C form - DMK MP NR Elango interview

On Friday, May 24, the Supreme Court of India declined to instruct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide the total votes along with the percentage from all polling booths. The court advised the petitioners to submit their applications after the completion of the elections. The stance of opposition parties has left many wonder why are opposition parties harping on ECI to upload form 17C. Is their contention rooted in a lack of faith in the ECI, or is it a matter of genuine concern? DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP, Senior Counsel, and head of the party’s Lok Sabha Election war room, NR Elango, discusses these issues with TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed, providing insights into what happens at the booth level and the opposition’s perspective on the matter.