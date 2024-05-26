VIDEO

Decline in number of voters in 27% constituencies: Praveen Chakravarthy intv

This election season, the Election Commission has come under intense scrutiny. Criticized for failing to curb hate speech and for not releasing actual voter turnout numbers, the situation has become unprecedented. Pooja Prasanna interviews the Chairman, Congress Data Analytics Department Praveen Chakravarty who says that there has been a decline in the number of voters in 27% constituencies, most of them either tightly contested or held by opposition MPs. A majority of the seats are from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.