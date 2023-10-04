VIDEO

Chennai Teachers Protest over DMK government's unkept election promises | MK Stalin |Anbil Mahesh

Around 1,800 people — Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), teachers hired on a temporary basis in government schools, and unemployed individuals who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013 — are on an indefinite hunger strike in Chennai with various demands. The protesters, who came to the city from Ranipet, Salem, Cuddalore and other districts of Tamil Nadu, have been on hunger strike at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus for two to five days. For temporary government school teachers demanding permanent employment. The SGTs (who teach classes 1-8 in government schools) and the unemployed protestors embarked on their second day of protest, demanding better pay and employment respectively. Around 200 protesters were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and many more were receiving medical aid at the protest site. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed reports from the Directorate of Public Instruction which has turned into a protest site.