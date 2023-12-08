VIDEO

Chennai floods: Hundreds stay in railway station with pets, refuse to abandon them| Shabbir Ahmed

Amidst the cacophony of people at Athipattu railway station, one can also hear goats bleating – a family with a herd of goats has taken refuge at the station along with almost 500 other people from the Thiruvallur district bordering Chennai, affected by the floods. These flood-affected residents are suffering from a lot of issues as the station is not a conventional rescue centre. Swatting mosquitoes and braving the cold, the residents primarily say that the lack of power and toilet facilities has been a cause of concern. When TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed and Vignesh M visited the railway station on December 6, we interacted with several residents who shared their plight of the inaccessible toilet in the station, forcing them to relieve themselves in the open. Women particularly have been affected by the lack of toilets.