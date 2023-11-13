VIDEO

BRS leader KTR Interview| Telangana Elections| No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Is the Kaleshwaram project unviable? Why has BRS stayed away from Congress and BJP? Did BRS try to join NDA as PM Modi alleged? BRS leader Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, or KTR answers all this and more in this conversation with The News Minute’s Editor Dhanya Rajendran. KTR in the interview says that they will ensure Revanth Reddy loses in both seats and does not enter the legislature. He also says that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have no right to criticise the BRS on accounts of corruption or dynasty politics. KTR says the BJP should not come back to power in 2024 as they are breaking India.