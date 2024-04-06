VIDEO

BJP’s 2024 Election strategy to beat anti-incumbency

The Congress party has been witnessing a spate of defections since 2014, some of the top leaders of the party including former Chief Minister’s, MP’s and MLAs have switched sides and joined the BJP. The BJPs effort to poach Congress party leaders and functionaries from other political parties has intensified ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In a bid to beat the anti-incumbency factor, the BJP has given tickets to more than 115 candidates who have joined BJP from other political parties. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed tells you all about BJP’s strategy to achieve its target of 370 seats.