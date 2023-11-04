VIDEO

BJP received Rs.5272 crore as donations from Electoral Bonds | Modi | Congress | Supreme Court

Electoral bonds are anonymous interest-free bearer bonds like promissory notes. Individuals or companies can purchase these bonds from authorised branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) to make donations to political parties. The bonds start at Rs 1,000 and go up to Rs 1 crore. Due to their anonymous nature, electoral bonds have been opposed by civic activists and even the Opposition, as it has been alleged that these bonds encourage quid pro quo and are also used to create ‘white channels’ for black money. Multiple public interest litigations were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the Electoral Bonds and the Supreme Court which heard the matter has reserved its judgment in the case. The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commision of India to submit data regarding money collected by political parties through electoral bonds before the court in a sealed cover within two weeks. The five-judge Constitution bench hearing the case also pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not maintaining an up-to-date data log of electoral bonds received by various political parties. The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed discusses the electoral bonds and the questions surrounding it.