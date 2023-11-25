VIDEO

Big surprise for KCR and BJP - Congress gains momentum in Telangana Polls | Modi | Rahul | 5 states

Despite facing a series of electoral setbacks and defections that nearly decimated the Congress party in Telangana, the current state election signals a remarkable turnaround for the grand old party. The Telangana Congress, which seemed on the brink, is now exuding confidence and presenting itself as a formidable force. The question arises: can they halt KCR's dominance? In the latest episode of Yen Endra Kelvi, Shabbir Ahmed delves into the dynamics of the Telangana elections and looks into the factors that allowed the Congress to push back against both KCR and the BJP.