Assembly Elections 2023: Watch Dhanya, Sudipto and Manisha break down key issues so far

It’s the final week of assembly elections for the year. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh already cast their votes, with Telangana’s turn coming up on November 30. Results for all five states will be declared on December 3.

With teams from Newslaundry and The News Minute on the ground for the past month, we got Dhanya Rajendran, Sudipto Mondal and Manisha Pande live on YouTube to break down what they saw. From mood on the ground to the issues that matter to voters, they tell you everything you need to know.

Watch.