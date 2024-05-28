VIDEO

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Analysts predict a tough contest | Modi | Rahul | BJP

What initially seemed like a one-sided contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election has evolved into a fiercely competitive battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA alliance. The Congress party, previously dismissed by its adversaries, has successfully forged alliances with various regional parties, mounting a strong challenge across multiple states. As the election enters its final stages, the ruling BJP has had to drop its ambitious "Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar'' slogan. The opposition has effectively shaped a narrative revolving around livelihood issues like price rise and unemployment that keeps them very much in the race. TNM’s Senior News Editor, Shabbir Ahmed, delves into the opposition’s strategy.