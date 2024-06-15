VIDEO

அண்ணாமலை அலை in TN? Amit Shah’s response | Yen Endra Kelvi | News Minute Tamil

The performance of the Tamil Nadu BJP in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections is neither a surprise nor a shock to many in Tamil Nadu. However, BJP supporters in North India are unable to understand why the BJP did not win any seats in Tamil Nadu, despite the massive push. The hype created around Annamalai and Modi’s visits to Tamil Nadu did not yield any results. This is because the BJP’s state and central leadership were divided on whether to align with the AIADMK. Despite an 11% increase in vote share in Tamil Nadu, the central leadership of the BJP is unhappy with the election outcome in the state. In this week’s “Yen Endra Kelvi,” Shabbir Ahmed discusses the performance of the Tamil Nadu BJP and why it casts a shadow on Annamalai’s leadership.