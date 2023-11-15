Watch: We do not require the support of BRS to win, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that the party does not require the support of BRS to win their seats during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and are confident that they can win on their strength. However, he said that he wishes to see K Chandrashekhar Rao become the Chief Minister for the third time. He was speaking in an interview with TNM’s Pooja Prasanna.

When asked about Telangana Minister of Information Technology KT Rama Rao’s comments that Owaisi tends to be an ally with any party that is in power, he said, “I don't accept what he's saying because that means that we are winning because of that party coming into power, that has not been the case,” he said. Owaisi spoke on a wide range of topics including his reasons for not allying either with the BJP or INDIA alliances.

Watch full interview: