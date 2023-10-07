Video: Wrestlers’ groups clash during competition in Hyderabad’s LB Stadium

Two groups of wrestlers clashed during a competition in Hyderabad’s LB Stadium on the night of Friday, October 6. A fight broke out over some issue between the ‘pehlwans’ or wrestlers participating in a competition. A video of the brawl was widely circulated on social media.

Wrestlers from various ‘akharas’ were participating in the Modi Kesari (freestyle wrestling) wrestling competition. There was some argument between two wrestlers, and supporters of both the wrestlers then started attacking each other. They also flung chairs at each other during the brawl. The groups were said to be relatives of Zafar Pehlwan and Salam Bin Yousuf Pehlwan from Old City.

Ten people from both the groups, including Ali Bin Yousuf Pehlwan, were injured in the clash. The incident triggered tension in the stadium and the spectators ran out in panic.

Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The injured were taken to hospital The Saifabad police booked cases against both the groups and launched an investigation.