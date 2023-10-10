Two Congress workers in Hyderabad held for giving pressure cookers to voters

Two Congress workers were arrested by the Gachibowli police on Monday, October 9 for allegedly trying to bribe voters with pressure cookers in Gopanpally Thanda, Hyderabad. The police also seized 87 pressure cookers at the premises of Congress party for allegedly attempting to influence voters ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

The Gachibowli police caught Eragadindla Narsimha (32) while distributing the pressure cookers. During the investigation, police found that Serilingampally constituency aspirant Raghunath Yadav had asked Narsimha and another Congress worker identified as Amgothu Ramulu (50) to distribute the cookers.

A case was registered under Sections 171 (B) (Bribery), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 136 (electoral offences) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951. ACP Madhapur P Srinivas informed media that further investigation is underway to determine if any cookers were already distributed on behalf of Raghunath Yadav.

The Mode Code of Conduct came into force on Monday, shortly after the election schedule was announced. As per Clause one, point four of the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct, “All parties and candidates shall scrupulously avoid all activities which are corrupt practices and offenses under the election law, such as bribing of voters..”